MLGW Call Center Answering Emergency Calls Only | MLGW News Release

(December 27, 2022, 10 a.m.) – The Memphis Light, Gas and Water Call Center is handling emergency calls only at this time. Customers with non-emergenency, customer service questions, should speak to a Service Advisor at one of these MLGW Community Office locations:



MLGW’s downtown Community Office is closed to foot traffic today.

The utility asks customers to call its emergency hotline, 528-4465, to report water leaking from the street or a building. Customers should not use the hotline to report low water pressure, or no water.

Customers receiving water from MLGW (excluding Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown and Millington) are under a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice. Customers, commercial and residential, should also conserve water at this time. MLGW initiated the Emergency Water Management Phase of its Drought Management Plan Monday.

Commercial and Industrial Customers should limit water usage by: Any nurseries, garden centers, etc. should only use the amount of water necessary to keep plants alive.

5131 Navy Road, Millington

2935 Lamar Avenue

1111 E. Shelby Drive



Residential Customers should limit water usage by:



Not washing vehicles

Washing of clothes and dishes only when necessary and by hand using a dishpan if possible

Not letting water run while shaving

Taking short showers instead of tub baths (Turning off the water flow while soaping or shampooing. If you must use a tub, close the drain before turning on the water and fill the tub only half full.)

Not using water to defrost frozen foods (Thaw in the refrigerator overnight instead)

Sweeping driveways, sidewalks, and steps rather than hosing off

Commercial and Industrial Customers should limit water usage by:



Not flushing out any systems unless necessary

Cutting back to 75% usage unless water is needed for production of goods and services

Source | MLGW.com