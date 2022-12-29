Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Lifted

(December 29, 2022, 3:05 p.m.) – Effective immediately, the precautionary boil water advisory is lifted for all MLGW water customers. There are no restrictions on the normal use of drinking water supplied to all MLGW customers. This action has been taken in consultation with Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) after assuring water safety standards have been met.

A precautionary boil water advisory was issued following recent freezing temperatures caused water main breaks and private property leaks that caused low water pressure in MLGW’s water system. The advisory has been lifted after analytical results taken from the water system met all state and federal water quality standards.

What should customers do next?

Turn on the main water valve if it has been closed.



Flush any faucet a minimum of two minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet.

-Begin with the faucet that is highest up in your home or building and then open the other faucets one at a time moving from the highest floor to the lowest.



-Begin with the faucet that is highest up in your home or building and then open the other faucets one at a time moving from the highest floor to the lowest. Discard any ice made during the boil water notice.



Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.



Owners and managers of large buildings should ensure that their entire system is ﬂushed and that storage tanks are drained and reﬁlled.

If the water is discolored:

Flush water pipes by running the water until it is clear.



Do not wash clothes if the water is discolored. Wait until the water runs clear at the tap. Wash a load of dark clothes first.

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact MLGW’s Water Quality Assurance Lab at 320-3962, or email waterlab@mlgw.org.