Memphis Police Say Goodbye to Officer Fatally Shot While on Duty Using a 'Sea of Blue'

A parade of blue flashing lights dotted the early night sky Monday as members of law enforcement participated in a 15-mile driving route starting near a church in the Hickory Hill neighborhood and culminating at a police precinct in northeast Memphis.

The motorcade, known as a “Sea of Blue,” honored Memphis Police Officer Geoffrey Redd, who was shot Feb. 2 at an east Memphis library while on duty. He died in the hospital weeks later from injuries.

Redd was a 15-year veteran of the police force and formerly served as a U.S. Marine.

Officer Joseph Hibler, who met Redd as a rookie, says he admired the way Redd approached his duties.

“He always wanted to work hand and hand with, you know, people in the community—on and off duty,” he says. “When we do the Sea of Blue…it’s our last chance to say, ‘Thank you, Officer Redd, for everything you’ve done for our city, for our community.’”

Katie Riordan /

Redd was shot while responding to a call at the Poplar-White Station Library Branch on Feb. 2. A man inside, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., is believed to have gotten into a confrontation with another patron . According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jackson opened fire after Redd and his partner attempted to speak to him, striking Redd. The fellow officer shot back, killing Jackson.

Redd was hospitalized in extremely critical condition and died Feb. 18.

The veteran officer was active at his church, the Greater Community Temple COGIC, where he taught Sunday school and provided security services. He married a fellow congregant last year and leaves behind three daughters.

The church’s leader, Bishop Brandon Porter, says he wants Redd to be remembered for his devotion to others.

“Just a genuine individual – he loved God, he loved his family, and he loved people,” Porter said.