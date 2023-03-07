Hearings Concluded, City of Memphis to Release More Tyre Nichols Video on Wednesday

The City of Memphis has concluded its internal investigation into the night of Tyre Nichols' arrest and intends to release an additional 20 hours of video and audio recordings from the incident by Wednesday, March 8.

The afternoon video release follows final disciplinary decisions regarding seven Memphis Police Department personnel who were in some manner connected to the Jan. 7 incident.

Previously, five officers were fired and charged with second degree murder after being seen in video footage beating Nichols, who later died. A sixth officer, involved in the initial traffic stop of Nichols but not in the beating itself, was fired for policy violations.

Of the most recent round of disciplinary decisions for the remaining seven employees accused of policy violations, one was terminated and three others suspended. Two had their charges dismissed and one person retired before their disciplinary determination could be held.

Jennifer Sink, the city’s chief legal officer, reported the results of the hearings Tuesday morning at a City Council committee meeting.

“Based upon the information, there was a determination that had he not retired, this individual would have been terminated,” Sink said.

Sink said additional details regarding the files of the disciplinary hearings would also be publicly released.

Although officials have not announced a specific time for the release of video and records, Sink said it would be in a format similar to how the city released initial footage via the platform Vimeo.

A combination of body cam footage and Sky Cop surveillance video showed Nichols being chased and beaten by five former officers.

Delayed medical attention after the beating led to disciplinary actions by the Memphis Fire Department as well. Three first responders were fired in January. An additional first responder involved in transporting Nichols to the hospital also received a suspension.

