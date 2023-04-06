Tennessee Republicans Oust First of Three Democrats in Unprecedented House Session

In a trial held in the Tennessee House of Representatives, surprise evidence, a Republican-generated video that appeared to itself violate ethics rules, and an array of distorted facts were used by Republicans to expel Nashville Democrat Justin Jones from elected office.

As of 4 p.m., a second Democrat Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) of Knoxville was being tried and Memphis Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis).

All three were accused of violating the rules of decorum when they participated in a brief anti-gun protest in the wake of the Covenant School shooting.

Republicans say the three Representatives broke the rules by approaching an area in the front of the chamber called "the well." House Speaker Cameron Sexton promptly called the session into recess.

He subsequently compared the peaceful protest outside the chamber to the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Democrats called the charges against the three Democrats "flimsy" and unprecedented in Tennessee politics. Previous expulsions have involved criminal behavior.