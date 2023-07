The Memphis expungement clinic is normally open on Saturdays, however, in order to help those who may not be able to attend on weekends, the clinic will be holding a weekday, after work hours, event.

During this event, individuals can get assistance with expungement, voter restoration and registration, job opportunities, child support services, and more.

Location:

New Covenant SDA Church

4335 Horn Lake Rd.

Memphis, TN 38109

Time:

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM