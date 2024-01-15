Sub-Freezing Temperatures Continue in Mid-South as Memphis Plows Streets, Monitors Energy Demand

The Memphis area is experiencing an extended period of sub-freezing temperatures. It is not expected to get above 32 degrees until Thursday, and then drop again.

Snowfall accumulation from Sunday and Monday varied across Shelby County, but most areas of Memphis reported four inches or more, according to local officials. Some areas saw as much as six.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, public safety leaders urged the public to not drive unless necessary.

Memphis’ director of public works, Robert Knecht, said that all 15 of the city’s snow plows were working to clear at least one lane of major thoroughfares, which could still take a number of days. Additional contracted crews are also assisting.

Knecht warned that plowing may unintentionally block some residential driveways.

The head of Memphis Light Gas and Water, Doug McGowen, urged people to be prepared for a possible emergency conservation alert in which households would be asked to curtail their energy use for a period in an effort to avoid rolling blackouts.

The voluntary request would ask the public to avoid the use of energy-intense appliances such as electric space heaters, dishwashers, washing machines and dryers and to keep thermostats at 68 degrees or lower.

McGowen said he could issue an alert sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

He said the demand for electricity in this part of the country could reach a record-high Wednesday morning.

“I want everyone to be paying attention to those hours because quick action is what it’s going to take to reduce our energy consumption,” McGowen said.

He said that while there are adequate resources currently in place, as temperatures continue to drop, it creates “uncharted territory” for the power grid.

As of now, there have been no major issues with burst pipes “but that could change the longer things stay cold,” McGowen said.

To protect pipes, MLGW advises people to continue to drip their faucets as well as take these precautions.

