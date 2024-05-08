© 2024 WKNO FM
Severe Weather Predicted for the Mid-South

Published May 8, 2024 at 1:06 PM CDT

The National Weather Service has indicated there is a threat of severe storms across the Mid-South Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The greatest threat for severe weather will be tonight, Wednesday (May 8), as a strong cold front moves through the region. Destructive winds of up to eighty plus (80+) miles per hour, large hail up to two plus inches (2+ inches), and tornadoes are all possible with these overnight storms.

Timing:
8:00 p.m. (May 8) — 7:00 a.m. (May 9)
