Severe Weather Predicted for the Mid-South
The National Weather Service has indicated there is a threat of severe storms across the Mid-South Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The greatest threat for severe weather will be tonight, Wednesday (May 8), as a strong cold front moves through the region. Destructive winds of up to eighty plus (80+) miles per hour, large hail up to two plus inches (2+ inches), and tornadoes are all possible with these overnight storms.
Timing:
8:00 p.m. (May 8) — 7:00 a.m. (May 9)
Here's the latest outlook graphic for the severe weather potential this afternoon & evening through the overnight hours. Widespread storms are expected with high-end severe weather potential. Damaging winds possibly exceeding 80 mph, very large hail, & tornadoes are possible. pic.twitter.com/C8UEQDaOVn— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) May 8, 2024