Severe Weather Predicted for the Mid-South

The greatest threat for severe weather will be tonight, Wednesday (May 8), as a strong cold front moves through the region. Destructive winds of up to eighty plus (80+) miles per hour, large hail up to two plus inches (2+ inches), and tornadoes are all possible with these overnight storms.

Timing:

8:00 p.m. (May 8) — 7:00 a.m. (May 9)