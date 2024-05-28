© 2024 WKNO FM
The Stax Records Soul Sound | Fresh Air

WKNO | By Terry Gross
Published May 28, 2024 at 8:59 AM CDT

The small Memphis label Stax Records created soul hits by Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Wilson Pickett, Rufus and Carla Thomas, and others. It's the subject of a new documentary on MAX.

We're featuring interviews with musicians who were a big part of the Stax sound: Guitarist, songwriter, and producer Steve Cropper tells us about becoming part of the house rhythm section, and going on to help write hits for Otis Redding and Wilson Pickett. Keyboardist Booker T. Jones remembers being pulled out of class in high school to go play music at Stax. And Issac Hayes tells us about writing the classic hit "Soul Man."

Source | NPR.org
News
Terry Gross
