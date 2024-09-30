MLGW Two Week Gas Maintenance on W. Poplar and Houston Levee Rd.

MLGW started on Sunday, September 29, and for two weeks, they will be performing gas maintenance to help prevent leaks and possible explosions.

During the planned maintenance, drivers will have to take detours.

In a press release, MLGW says, "All traffic heading south on Houston Levee Rd will be rerouted west on Poplar, and then they will get in the far-right lane to make a left turn onto Houston Levee. The rerouting also applies to all drivers traveling west on Poplar trying to return south onto Houston Levee."

