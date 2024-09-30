© 2024 WKNO FM
MLGW Two Week Gas Maintenance on W. Poplar and Houston Levee Rd.

WKNO | By Savannah Smith
Published September 30, 2024 at 9:47 AM CDT

MLGW started on Sunday, September 29, and for two weeks, they will be performing gas maintenance to help prevent leaks and possible explosions.

During the planned maintenance, drivers will have to take detours.

In a press release, MLGW says, "All traffic heading south on Houston Levee Rd will be rerouted west on Poplar, and then they will get in the far-right lane to make a left turn onto Houston Levee. The rerouting also applies to all drivers traveling west on Poplar trying to return south onto Houston Levee."

You can read the full press release by clicking here.
Savannah Smith
