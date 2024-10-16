MLGW Submits Service Line Inventory Ahead of Deadline

Cities across the United States have a 10-year deadline to replace their lead pipes. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has also given cities a deadline of October 16, 2024, to submit an initial inventory of lead service lines.

MLGW's President and CEO, Doug McGowen, held a press conference on Monday, October 14. During the briefing, McGowen discussed ways lead can end up in your drinking water and how you can reduce your exposure.

Additionally, McGowen talked about MLGW's water distribution service, how the inventory for EPA was conducted, and the findings. Watch the full press briefing below or at youtube.com/@MLGWWaysToSave

Furthermore, on Wednesday, October 16, MLGW issued a press release saying they had "submitted its water service line inventory in August, more than a month before the deadline."

Click here to read the press release >

MLGW has also released information about its service line inventory project, click here to learn more >

