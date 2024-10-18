Public Radio Music Day | October 23

Washington, D.C. - U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Chris Coons (D-DE) introduced a bipartisan resolution (S. Res. 865) recognizing the incomparable service of public radio music stations to American audiences from coast to coast by marking October 23, 2024, as Public Radio Music Day.

The resolution celebrates the important role of local public radio music stations in bringing communities together and supporting music education, artist discovery, and preservation of music culture across all 50 states and U.S. territories. The resolution also highlights the unique service of public radio music for rural communities by increasing music discovery options for rural audiences and enabling musicians in rural communities to reach a broader audience.

“Public radio music stations across the nation act as a bridge between the artist and the listener — amplifying not just music but information, educational content, and stories that otherwise might have gone unheard,” said Senator Coons. “In Delaware, public radio music stations like WDDE in Dover and WMPH in Wilmington bring vibrant art, culture, diversity, and education to our community. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution with Senator Cornyn to recognize October 23 as Public Radio Music Day and give credit to local artists for uniting members and fans of the music industry.”

“Public radio stations provide an important platform for local artists in Texas and across the country,” said Senator Cornyn. “Public Radio Music Day celebrates the indispensable role these stations play in promoting talent from the Lone Star State and honoring Texas’ rich music history.”

The U.S. House of Representatives also recognized this day through a bipartisan resolution.

The noncomMUSIC Alliance, in partnership with the Alliance of Rural Public Media, will host the fifth annual event with public radio music stations nationwide. The Public Radio Music Day 2024 theme is “Bringing People Together: From Coast to Coast.” The celebration highlights how public radio music unites communities around a shared love of music and local artists, and reaches across the country to serve urban and rural communities alike. On this day, we will recognize why over 24 million Americans listen to noncommercial music stations each week to connect with new music, genres, and local artists.

To learn more about Public Radio Music Day, visit our website here.

This was originally published by NPR on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Source | NPR.org

Follow WKNO 9.1 on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with the latest local news, information, and resources.