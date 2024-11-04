MLGW Hosting Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, November 9

On Saturday, November 9, from 10:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. (or until supplies last), Memphis Light, Gas & Water (MLGW) will host a Mobile Food Pantry at First Baptist Church Broad, located at 2835 Broad Avenue Ave. The pantry will be giving out food and energy-saving kits.

MLGW says "The food is donated in partnership with the Mid-South Food Bank, La Prensa Latina, Radio Ambiente 1030 AM and La Jefa 99.3 FM."

Additionally, you must meet the MLGW requirements below to receive food and energy-saving kits.

Requirements:



All household representatives must show a valid ID that includes their address or a document, such as a utility bill, with their address in Shelby County.

No more than two households per vehicle are allowed.

Recipients will be asked to complete a form.

To protect the health and safety of all involved, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles while volunteers load the food.

Source | mlgw.com

