MLGW & TVA Will Use Drones For Infrastructure Inspections

Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is teaming up with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to comprehensively inspect utility poles and associated equipment in the Orange Mound neighborhood. The inspections are set to begin on Monday, January 6, and are expected to continue throughout the summer.

The project will use drones to survey the utility poles from above, allowing inspectors to identify potential maintenance issues that may not be visible from the ground. Key areas of focus during the inspections include checking for damaged utility poles, fuses, transformers, and other equipment. Inspectors will also assess any overgrown vegetation that could pose a risk to electric infrastructure.

TVA inspectors are set to review approximately 9,000 utility poles in the Orange Mound area. The data collected during these inspections will help prioritize maintenance tasks and generate work orders to address any identified issues.

Drone inspections will take place Monday through Friday during regular business hours. MLGW urges customers with any concerns or questions to contact the utility at 544-6549 for confirmation if a drone inspection occurs in their area.

This proactive inspection process is part of MLGW and TVA's ongoing efforts to enhance the safety and efficiency of Memphis's utility systems. It ensures that any necessary repairs are addressed swiftly and effectively.

Customers can contact MLGW at the phone number provided or visit the utility's website for more information or to report concerns.

Contact Information:

Memphis Light, Gas and Water

Customer Service: 544-6549

Website: MLGW.com

