MLGW to Kick Off $30 Million Natural Gas Pipeline Project

In April, Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) will begin a $30 million project to modernize the natural gas pipeline distribution system in South Memphis. The project aims to enhance the region’s infrastructure and is expected to be completed by October 2025.

The project's centerpiece is a new 24-inch high-pressure distribution line that will replace two aging gas transmission lines, which have operated since 1929 and 1940. The current 18-inch extra high-pressure pipes, which have served the area for nearly a century, will be decommissioned as part of the upgrade.

The new pipeline project spans 5.4 miles and will start at Gill Road in Barton Heights, where the existing 18-inch pipe valves are located. It will then continue south along the MLGW right-of-way to the Weaver Gate Station on Weaver Road.

While the construction will impact several streets and be near several neighborhoods, MLGW stated in a recent press release that gas service to homes and businesses in the area will not be interrupted. Additionally, MLGW announced they plan to keep residents informed throughout the process, with community meetings scheduled to address concerns related to traffic disruptions and other project details.

Furthermore, MLGW will send direct mail notices to impacted customers before construction begins and will continue to provide updates through its official MLGW platforms.

