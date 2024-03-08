© 2024 WKNO FM
6 Surprising Facts About the 19th Amendment | Orgins

WKNO
Published March 8, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST

2020 marks 100 years of National Suffrage for women in the United States! Today Danielle looks back on the long road to ratification for the 19th Amendment. She explains how the Seneca Falls Convention wasn't seen as important at the time and how some of the most famous suffragists of the time (Susan B. Anthony, Lucretia Mott, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton) wrote a whole history book to ensure they were remembered.

Originally published on YouTube: 04/28/2020
Origins | PBS Specials