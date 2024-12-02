The Obscure History of Japanese Sea Lords | Origins
From the anime series to Netflix's new live-action adaptation of the famous One Piece manga, the intersection of Japan and pirates has fueled ongoing interest. So we dug into the surprising history of the proclaimed Sea Lords, the social underdogs who ruled Japanese waters for 200 years!
They held immense political power and even helped integrate Japan into the early global economy. Despite this, medieval Japanese society labeled them “kaizoku,” or “pirates.” In this episode of Rogue History, we dive into the origins of Japan’s Sea Lords and explain how one family solidified their legacy.