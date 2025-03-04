Follow NPR's annotated fact check of President Trump's address to Congress

Watch NPR is bringing you the latest from President Trump's joint address to Congress. Watch here. And for more updates get our NPR Politics newsletter or the NPR Politics Podcast.

President Trump delivers an address to a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol tonight, six weeks into his second term. Since his inauguration, he has worked briskly to try to radically reshape the government and signed dozens of executive orders, many upending policies created by former President Biden. Trump is expected to take stock of what he's done so far and lay out his vision for the economy, immigration and foreign affairs.

Follow this page tonight for an annotated fact check by reporters from across NPR's newsroom as the speech unfolds.

The address is set to start at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST.

Catch up on NPR coverage ahead of the address:

➡️Fired federal workers are among the guests invited to Trump's speech to Congress

➡️ Trump will address Congress. Why isn't this first speech called a State of the Union?

➡️ Poll: Majorities say state of the union is not strong, and Trump is rushing change

➡️ What you need to know about Trump's address to joint session of Congress

➡️ What will Trump say in his Tuesday address? We look to the past for some clues



Copyright 2025 NPR