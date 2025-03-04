Listen to NPR live coverage of Trump's address and the Democratic response
President Trump will address a joint session of Congress Tuesday night to outline his vision and priorities for his administration's first year. NPR's live special coverage tonight — which will also include the Democratic response to the speech — starts at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST.
Here are ways to listen:
- Click the audio button above.
- Tune in on many public radio stations.
- Watch or listen in the NPR app.
- You can also tell your Alexa device to "Ask NPR to play Special Coverage."
- You can also watch the speeches and NPR's live in-studio video coverage.
