© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court examines Trump's efforts to fire Lisa Cook, member of Fed Board of Governors

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 21, 2026 at 10:59 AM CST
Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook and attorney Abbe Lowell, arrive at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook and attorney Abbe Lowell, arrive at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court hears arguments in a case about President Trump’s efforts to fire Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Mark Chenoweth, president of the New Civil Liberties Alliance.

Young also speaks with Ty Cobb, former special counsel to Trump in his first administration. He’s part of an amicus brief arguing against the firing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics | NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom