© 2022 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

TN Politics: Yes, Republicans Can Impose School Vouchers on Democrat-Run School Districts

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published May 20, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT
tennessee_capitol_8328.jpg

The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled this week in the case of whether Gov. Bill Lee's school voucher program violated the state constitution's Home Rule provision by targeting school vouchers specifically to Shelby and Davidson Counties.

Judges ruled 3-2 in favor of the Lee administration, which means the controversial law can take effect. It would give certain low-income students at certain schools a $7,500 voucher to be spent at on private school tuition and books.

Sanford says that while the option to attend an elite school would benefit some academically motivated students, the state redirecting funds from public schools does nothing to improve the quality of public education in Shelby County.

Sanford said the fact that Republicans refused to introduce vouchers into their own districts — and also the ensuing FBI investigation into whether lawmakers were bribed for their votes on the issue — undermines Gov. Lee's argument that a voucher program will actually benefit education in Memphis schools.

Politics
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank