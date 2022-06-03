TN Politics: Lawmakers on Guns, Term Limits, Trump Security

Democrats have launched a national effort to strengthen existing gun laws to curtail the now-weekly mass shootings taking place across the country.

Only a handful of Republican leaders have joined the chorus, though polls show a majority of Americans are comfortable with common sense laws.

In Tennessee, the legislature has been loosening restrictions on firearms for several years and little action is expected on a state level. But Gov. Bill Lee has recently spoken of his dissatisfaction with controversial laws that he declined to veto when he had the chance. One law empowers police to arrest homeless people sleeping on public property and charge them with a felony. Another "Truth in Sentencing Law," Lee says, sets back criminal justice reforms. Sanford says the governor has shown a lack of leadership on these issues.

In August, Memphis voters will once again get to decide how long city leaders get to stay in office. Council members and the mayor are hoping to extend term limits to three 4-year terms instead of two.

Finally, two city council members recently proposed a resolution that would keep the Memphis Police Department from providing security for Donald Trump during his visit to the Landers Center this month. Sanford says it is more or less a publicity stunt.