Shelby County DA on Reelection Bid

Q: Since the Trump presidency — here in Shelby County especially — there has been greater attention paid to party affiliation in a race that has not always been so political. You're running as a Republican in a county that is increasingly out-of-sync with state lawmakers. In terms of your job, what does that "R" mean next to your name on the ballot?

Weirich: Absolutely nothing. There's nothing partisan about what the District Attorney does. Our job here every day is to do justice; to do the right thing for the right reason and there's absolutely no place in this office or in the courts of the criminal justice system for party politics.

Q: As a prosecutor in a large metro area, though, you've found yourself at odds with some state laws that have had a negative impact on our community, and I'm thinking about gun deregulation and how accessible firearms have become. How should the legal community as a whole address the violent crime problem?

Weirich: One of the most important tools that we have in the fight against violent crime is Truth in Sentencing, and that is legislation that I've been pushing for for a while. The prosecutors across the state have been pushing for [it]. It finally went into effect. It took effect on Friday and it's... much like a medical procedure to stop the bleeding, and then figure out what needs to be done next. But the prison doors were too wide and opening too quickly and allowing violent offenders back to the community too soon. Truth in Sentencing is the best tool that we've been given in a long time to help us fight violent crime.

Q: There have been a number of other state laws that have sort of landed in your lap ahead of this campaign that I think are fodder for Democrats. One of them was making it a felony offense for camping on state property. The law appears to be aimed at homeless people and protesting. Are you concerned about potentially having to put homeless people in jail for upwards of six years?

Weirich: Law enforcement charges people all the time with criminal offenses that we are then sent to make a decision about what to do with that case. And we use our prosecutorial discretion every day in the courts here at 201 [Poplar] and in juvenile court to make that determination about what's the right thing to do here. But obviously, you can't answer that question until you have all the facts and circumstances. But, I don't see law enforcement really looking to arrest homeless people in light of this new legislation and that would certainly not be a top priority if any priority for this administration.

Q: That word "priority" has been coming up a lot recently in your conversations with your opponent. 80% of Tennesseans, according to polling, believes some sort of abortion should be legal. Given the trajectory of our anti-abortion legislature, we may see abortions become homicides in the near future. What do you say to voters here in Shelby County who would not like to see — in particular maybe poor Black women — charged with murder for having an abortion?

Weirich: Again, that word priority is key. And that word discretion is key. Tennessee law under 87106 prohibits a District Attorney from making blanket statements about cases they will and will not prosecute without looking to the individual facts and circumstances. What I can say is that this office's focus has always been on violent crime — on murder and rate and robbery and those repeat violent offenders. But it is Tennessee law if DAs make blanket statements about categories of cases they are not going to prosecute, all that does is draw the attention of the State Attorney General to come in and ask for a pro tem (temporary replacement). I think if people are — and rightfully so — concerned about this very important issue, then the conversation needs to shift to — and the focus needs to shift to — the lawmakers and the legislators who draft the laws.

Q: Since you became District Attorney General in 2014, what do you see as your biggest accomplishment?

Weirich: I'm really proud of our vertical remodel. We reorganized the office right before the pandemic hit into a vertical structure, which means that a victim of crime is with the same team of prosecutors, victim witness coordinators and investigators until that case is completely done in the criminal justice system. This is a much more efficient model and this is better for the victims. I'm very proud every day of the hard work of the prosecutors, victim witness coordinators, support staff of this office who come to work fighting for justice, but do it in a way that is based upon the truth, and based upon a way that is always in fulfillment of our mission to do the right thing, every day, for the right reason.

