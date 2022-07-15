© 2022 WKNO FM
Politics

TN Politics: The Start of Early Voting Brings Late Rush of Appeals

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published July 15, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT
In 2008, nearly two-thirds of Memphis voters enacted term limits for the offices of mayor and city council. A referendum at the bottom of the lengthy August 4 election ballot would extend those limits by one additional four-year term.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says that while voters may not want to extend term limits, they may do so to keep a popular mayor. This week Jim Strickland announced he would seek reelection if voters extended term limits on the August 4 ballot.

In the race for District Attorney, incumbent Amy Weirich has said that her Republican party affiliation has no impact on how she will carry out her legal duties. But Democrat Steve Mulroy is leaning into Shelby County's liberal majority and promising to change what he calls the status quo.

Finally, Sanford comments on Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray was was placed on leave this week by the school board while an investigation is held into his extramarital conduct.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
