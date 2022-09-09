TN Politics: How Do We Fight Extreme Violence?

"Memphis is tired right now," said WMC journalist Joyce Peterson, barely holding back tears as she covered the latest terrible news out of Memphis.

On Wednesday night, she was barreling from one crime scene to the next as police tried to catch up with a rampaging killer. The suspect: 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly.

It was nearly halfway into his five-hour spree when police began to realize he was behind a chain of random shootings all over town. He had even livestreamed one shooting at a North Memphis AutoZone to Facebook. By the end of the night, four people were dead, three others wounded. Kelly was in custody, smiling for the cameras.

It was less than week since the city made national news for the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher, randomly hauled off the street during an early morning jog. That suspect had spent two decades in prison for a previous kidnapping.

In this week's chat with political analyst Otis Sanford, he addresses some of the political issues behind the recent rhetoric, but says Memphis needs more leadership — not just politicians, but community members — to address the extreme violence.

And perhaps it's time to give law enforcement the kudos they deserve.

