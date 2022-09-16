TN Politics: Partisan Rhetoric on Memphis Violence

After a succession of murders that has left Memphis traumatized, politicians are trying to reassure citizens that actions are being taken to stem the violence.

But some of the strong talk — and proposed solutions — are mere grandstanding, says political analyst Otis Sanford.

Tennessee's two US Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty have recently blamed Democrats for America's crime wave.

But in Tennessee — a state where budgets, law enforcement priorities and lax gun regulations are set by Republicans — Blackburn's recent queries about some system failures in the state appear to reflect upon the state's leadership.