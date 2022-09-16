© 2022 WKNO FM
Politics

TN Politics: Partisan Rhetoric on Memphis Violence

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published September 16, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT
After a succession of murders that has left Memphis traumatized, politicians are trying to reassure citizens that actions are being taken to stem the violence.

But some of the strong talk — and proposed solutions — are mere grandstanding, says political analyst Otis Sanford.

Tennessee's two US Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty have recently blamed Democrats for America's crime wave.

But in Tennessee — a state where budgets, law enforcement priorities and lax gun regulations are set by Republicans — Blackburn's recent queries about some system failures in the state appear to reflect upon the state's leadership.

Politics
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
