Politics

TN Politics: Lawmakers Raise More Transgender Alarms

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published September 23, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT
Tennessee's top Republican lawmakers launched a full-throated attacked on Vanderbilt University Hospital this week over its pediatric transgender clinic. Political analyst Otis Sanford says that while politicians should remain out of families' personal medical decisions, anti-transgender rhetoric appeals to Republican voters.

Also this week, Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert defends her management of the clerk's office and called herself a "whistleblower" for reporting wrongdoing by Mayor Lee Harris' administration, though the accusations are still spurious. Rep. Mark White hopes to introduce a bill that would allow just 1 percent of Shelby County's registered voters to recall a local politician. Sanford says it could come back to haunt Republicans.

Finally, revelations that an untested rape kit might have prevented a crime nine months laters has received national attention.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
