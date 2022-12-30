© 2022 WKNO FM
Politics

TN Politics: TVA and MLGW Need to Make Some New Year's Resolutions

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published December 30, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST
The Tennessee Valley Authority wasn't the only power company to face an energy shortage during the recent arctic blast, but the short-lived rolling blackouts raised new questions about dependability for one of the country's largest power providers. When Memphis recently considered a 20-year energy contract with TVA, critics pointed to its reliance on fossil fuels like coal and natural gas. Though the power shortfall may have been an anomaly for the largely reliable TVA, extreme weather has become far more common due to climate change.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says both the TVA and MLGW — which grappled with a water crisis after the freeze — need to consider the long-term effects of climate change, and how to improve readiness for future disasters.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
