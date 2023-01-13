TN Politics: Crime Updates and Court Backlogs



This week on TN Politics, crime is down in Memphis for 2022, but how much of that was a result of policies and policing?

The Shelby County court system is facing a major backlog of cases.

Republicans in the general assembly have signaled there will be no relaxing of the state's marijuana prohibitions, even though it could reap the state hundreds of millions in taxes.

And finally, the abortion debate here may involve small changes to the state's total ban, but even then, some Republicans are satisfied with a no-exceptions abortion policy.