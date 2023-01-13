© 2023 WKNO FM
Politics

TN Politics: Crime Updates and Court Backlogs

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published January 13, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST
Tennessee_State_Capitol_2009.jpg
Wikipedia Commons
/


This week on TN Politics, crime is down in Memphis for 2022, but how much of that was a result of policies and policing?

The Shelby County court system is facing a major backlog of cases.

Republicans in the general assembly have signaled there will be no relaxing of the state's marijuana prohibitions, even though it could reap the state hundreds of millions in taxes.

And finally, the abortion debate here may involve small changes to the state's total ban, but even then, some Republicans are satisfied with a no-exceptions abortion policy.

Politics
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
