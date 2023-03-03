TN Politics: New Law's a Drag for LGBTQ Community

Two anti-LGBTQ laws were signed by Gov. Lee on the heels of a photo that depicts him wearing drag in high school. Political analyst Otis Sanford says these laws are "red meat" for Tennessee Republicans who see no downside to laws that affect only marginalized communities.

In addition, Republican lawmakers also failed to make any changes to Tennessee's strict abortion laws, which endanger lives and bring additional physical and mental suffering to victims of rape, incest and child abuse.