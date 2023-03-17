TN Politics: New Legal Opinion Could Disqualify Candidates in Memphis Mayor's Race

A new reading of a residency requirement for candidates running for Memphis Mayor could affect three of the most high profile names in the race so far and completely upend what will already be a crowded ballot.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says the new, under-the-radar interpretation by the Shelby County Election Commission has some candidates wondering if there may be some "nefarious" backroom dealing going on. He adds that a judge will have to settle the issue for good.

In the General Assembly this week, the powerful anti-abortion group Tennessee Right to Life has said it may allow changes to the state's strict anti-abortion law that could save the life of a mother. Sanford says this could encourage some Republicans to make needed amendments.

Finally, advocates for preserving the MidSouth Coliseum are hoping the city council might find a new purpose for the historic arena that Mayor Jim Strickland says should be razed and replaced with a soccer stadium. Sanford says conversations about the venue have been going on for a long time with no end in sight.