TN Politics: Republicans Dealt Reverse Card by Shelby County Democrats

Published April 14, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT
Rep. Justin Pearson leads an anti-gun rally at the National Civil Rights Museum ahead of his reappointment vote by the Shelby County Commission. He is joined by fellow Rep. Justin Jones, also expelled and reappointed.

Less than a week after Tennessee House Republicans expelled Reps. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) and Justin Jones (D-Nashville), local governments in both Shelby and Davidson counties voted to send them back.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says it was the best outcome given the extreme punishment for breaking the rules of house decorum when they, along with Gloria Johnson of Knoxville staged a protest calling for gun regulations in the wake of a school shooting.

While the move may have inflamed House Republicans, at least a few government officials, including Gov. Bill Lee have called for some reforms, including a possible red flag law.

