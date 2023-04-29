TN Politics: Law Enforcement Solutions Will Be Key to Winning Memphis Mayor's Race

A number of candidates have already declared their intentions to run for Memphis Mayor, though three of them face an ongoing legal challenge regarding residency requirements. Political analyst Otis Sanford says that while the City should settle the matter once and for all, it will likely come down to a judge's decision.

Last Monday, at a candidate's forum convened by the Daily Memphian, crime and law enforcement were the focus, with all participants critical of Mayor Jim Strickland's current policies, but offering few alternatives.