Politics

TN Politics: Law Enforcement Solutions Will Be Key to Winning Memphis Mayor's Race

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published April 29, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT
Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian
Mayoral candidates (left to right) Karen Camper, Frank Colvett, J.W. Gibson, Michelle McKissack and Paul Young attend the Daily Memphian-sponsored debate on Monday, April 24, 2023 at the Halloran Centre.

A number of candidates have already declared their intentions to run for Memphis Mayor, though three of them face an ongoing legal challenge regarding residency requirements. Political analyst Otis Sanford says that while the City should settle the matter once and for all, it will likely come down to a judge's decision.

Last Monday, at a candidate's forum convened by the Daily Memphian, crime and law enforcement were the focus, with all participants critical of Mayor Jim Strickland's current policies, but offering few alternatives.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
