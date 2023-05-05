TN Politics: Will Lawmakers Listen to Voters on Gun Regulation?

A man armed with an AR-style rifle attempted to shoot his way into FOX 13 news station in on Highland this week, triggering an "active shooter" warning that shut down the University of Memphis and nearby businesses.

Memphis officials are increasingly frustrated by the rising level of random gun crime and permissive state laws that contribute to the problem.

While Gov. Bill Lee has proposed a special session of the Tennessee General Assembly for the summer, political analyst Otis Sanford is not optimistic that recent high-profile mass shootings will persuade Republican lawmakers to create new gun restrictions after years of loosening them.