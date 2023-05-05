© 2023 WKNO FM
Politics

TN Politics: Will Lawmakers Listen to Voters on Gun Regulation?

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published May 5, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT
A man armed with an AR-style rifle attempted to shoot his way into FOX 13 news station in on Highland this week, triggering an "active shooter" warning that shut down the University of Memphis and nearby businesses.

Memphis officials are increasingly frustrated by the rising level of random gun crime and permissive state laws that contribute to the problem.

While Gov. Bill Lee has proposed a special session of the Tennessee General Assembly for the summer, political analyst Otis Sanford is not optimistic that recent high-profile mass shootings will persuade Republican lawmakers to create new gun restrictions after years of loosening them.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank