Politics

TN Politics: Memphis Mayor's Race Can Include Top Candidates

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published May 19, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT
otis_front_of_wkno.jpg
WKNO-FM
/

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and Memphis NAACP President Van Turner are now officially in the running for Memphis Mayor after a chancery court ruled that there is no five-year residency requirement for someone seeking that office.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says all the candidates will have to address a potential lawsuit with the family of Tyre Nichols and the impact a large settlement could have on the budget.

He adds that cleaning up both crime and police misconduct will be a major focus of this year's election.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
