TN Politics: Memphis Mayor's Race Can Include Top Candidates

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and Memphis NAACP President Van Turner are now officially in the running for Memphis Mayor after a chancery court ruled that there is no five-year residency requirement for someone seeking that office.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says all the candidates will have to address a potential lawsuit with the family of Tyre Nichols and the impact a large settlement could have on the budget.

He adds that cleaning up both crime and police misconduct will be a major focus of this year's election.