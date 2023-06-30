© 2023 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

TN Politics: Squall Lines and Lines in the Sand

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published June 30, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT
WKNO-FM
/
Memphis Political Analyst Otis Sanford.

Last Sunday, Shelby County was hit by another destructive storm that knocked out power to upwards of 120,000 MLGW customers. It's an ongoing problem that appears to be increasing in frequency.

Also this week, District Attorney Steve Mulroy appeared on WKNO's Behind the Headlines acknowledging that in some cases affordable bail may not make the best sense given the extensive criminal records of many criminals.

As the search for a new Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent continues, one finalist is no longer in the running: interim superintendent Toni Williams. Sanford says getting her out of the running curbs some of the uproar that followed her consideration.

Finally, a federal judge put a temporary stop to a new Tennessee law banning gender-affirming healthcare for trans minors. Sanford says the courts are finding a slew of new state laws aimed at trans people to be unconstitutional.

Politics
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank