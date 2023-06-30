TN Politics: Squall Lines and Lines in the Sand

Last Sunday, Shelby County was hit by another destructive storm that knocked out power to upwards of 120,000 MLGW customers. It's an ongoing problem that appears to be increasing in frequency.

Also this week, District Attorney Steve Mulroy appeared on WKNO's Behind the Headlines acknowledging that in some cases affordable bail may not make the best sense given the extensive criminal records of many criminals.

As the search for a new Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent continues, one finalist is no longer in the running: interim superintendent Toni Williams. Sanford says getting her out of the running curbs some of the uproar that followed her consideration.

Finally, a federal judge put a temporary stop to a new Tennessee law banning gender-affirming healthcare for trans minors. Sanford says the courts are finding a slew of new state laws aimed at trans people to be unconstitutional.