TN Politics: DOJ Investigates Memphis as Homicide Rate Tracks to Set New Record

New data from the City of Memphis shows the homicide rate is tracking to be higher than the record set in 2021. But as officials pledge to get tougher on crime, the U.S. Department of Justice is getting tough on the Memphis Police Department.

On Thursday, it announced a wide-spread investigation into allegations of excessive use of force and discriminatory tactics. This comes on the heels of a previous investigation surrounding the Tyre Nichols beating.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says outside scrutiny of Memphis policing may ultimately help the community regain confidence in the department. But for mayoral hopefuls, like the crime-focused Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr., it could be a double-edged sword.