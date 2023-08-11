TN Politics: "Narrow" Session on Guns Will Likely Ignore Urban Needs

After the Covenant School Shooting near Nashville, Gov. Bill Lee developed proposed legislation that would help law enforcement temporarily remove firearms from people who demonstrate serious homicidal or suicidal tendencies. That bill, along with other discussions about mental health, school security and longer sentences for violent criminals are among the "narrowly focused" topics Republicans reluctantly agreed to consider during a special session called for Aug. 21 to address Tennessee's gun problem.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says it is unlikely the GOP supermajority will entertain actual solutions to Memphis and Shelby County's primary gun problem: too many stolen weapons in the hands of teenagers and criminals.

Also this week, Memphis' Mayoral candidates agreed to a debate next Tuesday (to be broadcast on WKNO-TV and FM). Sanford says this will allow at least the top six contenders to make a strong case for why they should be elected. He adds that former Mayor Willie Herenton, who has refused to debate, should be participating in the discussion and not coasting on his reputation.