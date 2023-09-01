TN Politics: As Special Session Ends, Gun Reform Remains Elusive

The Tennessee General Assembly wrapped up this week with no new laws related to protecting children from gun violence. Political analyst Otis Sanford said that the longer conservative lawmakers ignore voters — especially their own constituents — on the need for modest gun regulations, the more they may consider candidates with actual solutions to gun violence.

Also this week, reporting revealed the city is paying a former judge $200 an hour to observe Shelby County court cases. Sanford says the city needs to be clearer about the purpose of the report.

Finally, nonprofit media organizations such as WKNO and the Institute for Public Service Reporting are growing in prominence in Memphis as the media landscape changes. News consumers must now often look to a number of different websites for a full picture of the news.