Politics

TN Politics: As Special Session Ends, Gun Reform Remains Elusive

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published September 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT

The Tennessee General Assembly wrapped up this week with no new laws related to protecting children from gun violence. Political analyst Otis Sanford said that the longer conservative lawmakers ignore voters — especially their own constituents — on the need for modest gun regulations, the more they may consider candidates with actual solutions to gun violence.

Also this week, reporting revealed the city is paying a former judge $200 an hour to observe Shelby County court cases. Sanford says the city needs to be clearer about the purpose of the report.

Finally, nonprofit media organizations such as WKNO and the Institute for Public Service Reporting are growing in prominence in Memphis as the media landscape changes. News consumers must now often look to a number of different websites for a full picture of the news.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting.
