TN Politics: Should D.A. Steve Mulroy Be Impeached?

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published October 20, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT
Political analyst Otis Sanford
After a recent visit to Memphis, Tennessee's house speaker Cameron Sexton said he would consider impeachment proceedings for Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, according an article in the Tennessee Lookout.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says there would be little justification for such an action, and the high rate of juvenile crime can hardly be attributed to negligence on the part of Mulroy.

Also, Sanford says Memphis Mayor-Elect Paul Young's transition team — a list of prominent figures in education, public service and business — speaks to the priorities of his future administration.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
