TN Politics: Should D.A. Steve Mulroy Be Impeached?

After a recent visit to Memphis, Tennessee's house speaker Cameron Sexton said he would consider impeachment proceedings for Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, according an article in the Tennessee Lookout.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says there would be little justification for such an action, and the high rate of juvenile crime can hardly be attributed to negligence on the part of Mulroy.

Also, Sanford says Memphis Mayor-Elect Paul Young's transition team — a list of prominent figures in education, public service and business — speaks to the priorities of his future administration.