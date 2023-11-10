TN Politics: State Lawmakers Don't Want Biden's Billions for Education

Tennessee Lawmakers are debating whether the state should give up more than a billion dollars in federal education funding because of "strings attached" by the Biden administration. But at recent hearings Republican leaders have declined to point out what those strings might be.

Many of the billions are earmarked for helping students with disabilities or subsidizing school lunches for children who are living in poverty. Republicans say they will continue to fund these programs with a billion dollars in surplus money that is sitting in state coffers.

But critics wonder why Tennessee's leaders wouldn't do both and improve the quality of education in the state.

This week, political analyst Otis Sanford also discusses Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert and an upcoming runoff election.