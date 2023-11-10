© 2023 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TN Politics: State Lawmakers Don't Want Biden's Billions for Education

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published November 10, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST
Political analyst Otis Sanford
Political analyst Otis Sanford

Tennessee Lawmakers are debating whether the state should give up more than a billion dollars in federal education funding because of "strings attached" by the Biden administration. But at recent hearings Republican leaders have declined to point out what those strings might be.

Many of the billions are earmarked for helping students with disabilities or subsidizing school lunches for children who are living in poverty. Republicans say they will continue to fund these programs with a billion dollars in surplus money that is sitting in state coffers.

But critics wonder why Tennessee's leaders wouldn't do both and improve the quality of education in the state.

This week, political analyst Otis Sanford also discusses Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert and an upcoming runoff election.

Politics
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank