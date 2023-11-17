© 2023 WKNO FM
TN Politics: Rhodes Did Knot See Bondage Coming

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published November 17, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST
Political analyst Otis Sanford
Political analyst Otis Sanford looks at two topics this week. First, MLGW wants the Memphis City Council topass a rate increase to improve infrastructure. While higher utility bills have never been popular, Sanford says residents may be ready for more reliable service when cold weather finally hits.

Also this week, Rhodes College made the news after receiving pressure from a group of alumni to cancel a group discussion about BDSM, which stands for Bondage, Discipline, Sadism and Masochism. While Sanford is no proponent of special interest groups influencing college instruction, he says the administration was within its right to cancel an event that had not been approved.

