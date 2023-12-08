© 2023 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TN Politics: Report Shows Need for More Crimes to Be Brought to Trial

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published December 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST
Political analyst Otis Sanford
Political analyst Otis Sanford

New reports, one released by Mayor Jim Strickland's administration and another by Just City, examine the Shelby County Criminal Court system. Of the many findings, one that stands out is that more than half of the cases are dismissed and scant few actually go to trial.

Strickland has long said this is evidence that the criminal justice system is a "revolving door," and that too many crimes are going unpunished.

Also this week, political analyst Otis Sanford discusses the Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl stadium deal and a city council proposition to get a seat on the University of Memphis Foundation board and a new grant to research passenger rail from Memphis to Nashville.

Politics
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank