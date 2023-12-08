TN Politics: Report Shows Need for More Crimes to Be Brought to Trial

New reports, one released by Mayor Jim Strickland's administration and another by Just City, examine the Shelby County Criminal Court system. Of the many findings, one that stands out is that more than half of the cases are dismissed and scant few actually go to trial.

Strickland has long said this is evidence that the criminal justice system is a "revolving door," and that too many crimes are going unpunished.

Also this week, political analyst Otis Sanford discusses the Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl stadium deal and a city council proposition to get a seat on the University of Memphis Foundation board and a new grant to research passenger rail from Memphis to Nashville.