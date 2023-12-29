TN Politics: Reflections on 2023's Top Political Headlines

Political analyst Otis Sanford reflects on some of 2023's biggest political headlines in Tennessee.

The Tyre Nichols beating death by Memphis Police officers dominated the news cycle for months, revealing that far more oversight may be needed of local law enforcement.

But crime, too, has been a major concern in Memphis where 2023 set a new record for homicides.

In state politics, 2023 will be the year remembered for mass protests in the state capitol demanding gun reform after a school shooting. But Republican lawmakers declined to address the issue, and when three Democrats staged a protest on the House floor, Republicans skipped the usual measure of censuring them and expelled the two Black representatives (the third was white). The racist optics captured national headlines.

Meanwhile, even Gov. Lee asked for some gun reforms during a special session over the summer. Republicans declined to consider them, despite growing demand for some basic laws that could reduce crime. Sanford says a legislature that is out of touch with its voters needs to be reformed.