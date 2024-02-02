TN Politics: Tough on Crime, But Wary of Memphis History

The City of Memphis released additional camera footage from the night of the Tyre Nichols beating this week. Political analyst Otis Sanford says that while the timing may be unrelated to the City Council's recent criticism of Police Chief CJ Davis, it could validate some members' concerns that she's not right to stay in the position.

Meanwhile, State Senator Brent Taylorhas proposed a law that would prevent local governments from placing restrictions on some types of policing, such as so-called pre-textual traffic stops.

Sanford says that given Memphis' history of law enforcement and the Black community, a current federal investigation into MPD practices should be considered before new laws are introduced.

Finally, Sanford doesn't think the City Council will end up giving themselves lifetime health benefits after the proposal finally got media attention.