© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TN Politics: Tough on Crime, But Wary of Memphis History

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published February 2, 2024 at 9:24 AM CST

The City of Memphis released additional camera footage from the night of the Tyre Nichols beating this week. Political analyst Otis Sanford says that while the timing may be unrelated to the City Council's recent criticism of Police Chief CJ Davis, it could validate some members' concerns that she's not right to stay in the position.

Meanwhile, State Senator Brent Taylorhas proposed a law that would prevent local governments from placing restrictions on some types of policing, such as so-called pre-textual traffic stops.

Sanford says that given Memphis' history of law enforcement and the Black community, a current federal investigation into MPD practices should be considered before new laws are introduced.

Finally, Sanford doesn't think the City Council will end up giving themselves lifetime health benefits after the proposal finally got media attention.

Politics
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank