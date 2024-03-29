TN Politics: Gun Reform Progress May Take More "Moms"

In the year since the Covenant School shooting, the so-called "Covenant Moms" have lobbied for a variety of small gun reforms in a state where gun violence is the leading cause of death of children. So far, voters have yet to sanction Republican politicians for refusing even to debate legislation that could save lives.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says that while white, suburban, conservative mothers have made more headway than Black urban Democrats in arguing for new gun regulations, it will take rural moms and dads, who have so far suffered few consequences from the state's permissive gun laws.

Also this week, Sanford talks about a recent meeting of Black mayors in Memphis to discuss urban issues, and the appointment of former Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland to be dean of the University of Memphis School of Law.