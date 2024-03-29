© 2024 WKNO FM
TN Politics: Gun Reform Progress May Take More "Moms"

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published March 29, 2024

In the year since the Covenant School shooting, the so-called "Covenant Moms" have lobbied for a variety of small gun reforms in a state where gun violence is the leading cause of death of children. So far, voters have yet to sanction Republican politicians for refusing even to debate legislation that could save lives.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says that while white, suburban, conservative mothers have made more headway than Black urban Democrats in arguing for new gun regulations, it will take rural moms and dads, who have so far suffered few consequences from the state's permissive gun laws.

Also this week, Sanford talks about a recent meeting of Black mayors in Memphis to discuss urban issues, and the appointment of former Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland to be dean of the University of Memphis School of Law.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
