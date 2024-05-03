TN Politics: Lawmakers' Parting Gift to Corporations

When the Tennessee General Assembly wrapped up last week, one of its final orders of business was offering a nearly $2 billion tax rebate to corporations.

Critics have said that the giveaway was unnecessary. Political analyst Otis Sanford calls it a gift to politicians' financial backers.

Also this week, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris proposed his budget with no tax increases, a sign, Sanford says, that even with a number of big projects on the table county government is being well-managed fiscally.

Finally, the federal governement announced plans to reschedule marijuana as a less dangerous drug. Could this lead to legalization in Tennessee? Sanford says it's unlikely.