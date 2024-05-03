© 2024 WKNO FM
TN Politics: Lawmakers' Parting Gift to Corporations

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published May 3, 2024 at 11:42 AM CDT

When the Tennessee General Assembly wrapped up last week, one of its final orders of business was offering a nearly $2 billion tax rebate to corporations.

Critics have said that the giveaway was unnecessary. Political analyst Otis Sanford calls it a gift to politicians' financial backers.

Also this week, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris proposed his budget with no tax increases, a sign, Sanford says, that even with a number of big projects on the table county government is being well-managed fiscally.

Finally, the federal governement announced plans to reschedule marijuana as a less dangerous drug. Could this lead to legalization in Tennessee? Sanford says it's unlikely.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
