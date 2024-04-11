Join an action network of Americans who advocate for federal public media funding!
Federal funding ensures that WKNO can continue to give you access to essential educational, local, and cultural programming; trustworthy, in-depth news; and emergency and community-based services. Here are three things you can do today to keep public media strong.
Protect My Public Media (PMPM) is an action network of Americans who advocate for federal public media funding.
Public media reaches over 95% of Americans, providing free over-the-air programs and services to virtually every community in the U.S.
Without federal funding many stations would cease to exist, meaning the end to critical local news, culture, history, and emergency communications.
Public media funding represents about .01 percent of the federal budget.