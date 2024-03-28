Arts Agenda: Women take to the stage this weekend in political theatre, step routines, and spoken word

Spring Youth Theatre School at Playhouse on the Square

Classes run through May 11

Event Details

POTUS at The Circuit Playhouse

On stage through April 14

Event Details

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton has a conversation with Anne Marie Hall, who is directing the regional premiere of POTUS

Prizm Ensemble Presents Feelings & Other Uncomfortable Things at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church

Friday, March 29 | 7:00 PM

Event Details

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton has a conversation with Christina Lai, Director of Operations and Programming with Prizm Ensemble.

Hattiloo Theatre Presents: Sing, Sistah, Sing at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts

Saturday, March 30 | 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Event Details

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.