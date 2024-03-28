Arts Agenda: Women take to the stage this weekend in political theatre, step routines, and spoken word
Artistic opportunities are ready to transform your weekend.
Spring Youth Theatre School at Playhouse on the Square
Classes run through May 11
Event Details
POTUS at The Circuit Playhouse
On stage through April 14
Event Details
Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton has a conversation with Anne Marie Hall, who is directing the regional premiere of POTUS
Prizm Ensemble Presents Feelings & Other Uncomfortable Things at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church
Friday, March 29 | 7:00 PM
Event Details
Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton has a conversation with Christina Lai, Director of Operations and Programming with Prizm Ensemble.
Hattiloo Theatre Presents: Sing, Sistah, Sing at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Saturday, March 30 | 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM
Event Details
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.