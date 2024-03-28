© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Women take to the stage this weekend in political theatre, step routines, and spoken word

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published March 28, 2024 at 7:31 AM CDT

Artistic opportunities are ready to transform your weekend.

Spring Youth Theatre School at Playhouse on the Square
Classes run through May 11
Event Details

POTUS at The Circuit Playhouse
On stage through April 14
Event Details

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton has a conversation with Anne Marie Hall, who is directing the regional premiere of POTUS

Prizm Ensemble Presents Feelings & Other Uncomfortable Things at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church
Friday, March 29 | 7:00 PM
Event Details

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton has a conversation with Christina Lai, Director of Operations and Programming with Prizm Ensemble.

Hattiloo Theatre Presents: Sing, Sistah, Sing at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Saturday, March 30 | 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM
Event Details

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Arts Agenda
Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement &amp; Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
