Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda: Free events this weekend, from Beale Street to Ridgeway Loop

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published April 10, 2024 at 3:23 PM CDT

Memphis artists explore their identity and connections in featured events this weekend.

Dance Into The Summer series featuring Stax Music Academy at Handy Park on Beale Street
Thursday, April 11 | 5:00 - 7:00 PM
Event details

Hamlet on Tennessee Shakespeare Company's Tabor Stage
On stage through April 21
Event Details

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with TSC Director of Outreach/General Manager and Hamlet director Stephanie Shine about the unique challenges and opportunities in staging this most well-known of Shakespeare's plays.

Art in The Loop at Ridgeway Loop Rd @ Briarcrest Ave
Friday, April 12 - Sunday, April 14
Event Details

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton has a conversation with Greg Belz, Director of ArtWorks Foundation. They discuss Art in the Loop, a juried artist’s market that features works in metal, glass, wood, clay & fiber, plus jewelry, paintings, photography and more.

New Ballet's Springloaded — Tales of Light at Buckman Performing Arts Center
Saturday, April 13 & Sunday, April 14
Event Details

John Robinette: Six Decades of Art - A Retrospective at ANF Architects
On view through May 2
Event Details

What Were You Meant For? by Kevin Brooks in the Galleries at Crosstown Arts
On view through April 28
Event Details

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement &amp; Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
