Arts Agenda: Free events this weekend, from Beale Street to Ridgeway Loop

Dance Into The Summer series featuring Stax Music Academy at Handy Park on Beale Street

Thursday, April 11 | 5:00 - 7:00 PM

Hamlet on Tennessee Shakespeare Company's Tabor Stage

On stage through April 21

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with TSC Director of Outreach/General Manager and Hamlet director Stephanie Shine about the unique challenges and opportunities in staging this most well-known of Shakespeare's plays.

Art in The Loop at Ridgeway Loop Rd @ Briarcrest Ave

Friday, April 12 - Sunday, April 14

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton has a conversation with Greg Belz, Director of ArtWorks Foundation. They discuss Art in the Loop, a juried artist’s market that features works in metal, glass, wood, clay & fiber, plus jewelry, paintings, photography and more.

New Ballet's Springloaded — Tales of Light at Buckman Performing Arts Center

Saturday, April 13 & Sunday, April 14

John Robinette: Six Decades of Art - A Retrospective at ANF Architects

On view through May 2

What Were You Meant For? by Kevin Brooks in the Galleries at Crosstown Arts

On view through April 28

